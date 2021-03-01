Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,000. Pulmonx makes up 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

