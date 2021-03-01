Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Freshpet worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,935,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Freshpet by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 265,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Freshpet by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRPT opened at $155.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.11. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,417.22, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.