Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ShockWave Medical worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,011,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,698.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $53,509,720 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.