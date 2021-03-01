Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 10,395 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.24% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $232.79 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $239.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

