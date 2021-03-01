Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 29,725 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.48% of Patrick Industries worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATK stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 18,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,499,268.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,951.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,755 shares of company stock worth $11,444,548. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

