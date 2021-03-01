Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,751,391.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

