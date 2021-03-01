Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 134,945 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,441 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLS stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

