Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 182,435 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 182,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.11% of Asana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

