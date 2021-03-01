Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,115 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.19% of National Vision worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in National Vision by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

National Vision stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,187.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

