Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $10.30 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.28% of Kornit Digital worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after purchasing an additional 638,162 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares during the period.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.