Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $11.08 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.26% of Crocs worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of CROX opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $84.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

