Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $11.50 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Five Below worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Five Below stock opened at $186.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $198.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.09.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

