Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $176.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.10. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

