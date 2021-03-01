Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.56 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TopBuild worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock opened at $190.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.