Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.21% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.