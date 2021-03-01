Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $9.41 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,628 shares of company stock worth $9,263,786. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

