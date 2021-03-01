Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.05 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 243,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.23% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 12,740 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $261,934.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 in the last three months.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

