Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.74 Million in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

