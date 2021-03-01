Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $7.98 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.10% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.66 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

