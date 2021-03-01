Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,145 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.14% of Inari Medical worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,871,000 after acquiring an additional 275,757 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 79,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $5,129,512.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,387 shares of company stock valued at $119,834,887.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NARI opened at $104.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

