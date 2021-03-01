Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 156,630 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

