Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000. Terex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,987. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

