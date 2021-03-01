Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after buying an additional 358,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,373,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $158.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

