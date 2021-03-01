Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 3,240 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.10% of NeoGenomics worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after buying an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,796,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after buying an additional 132,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James lowered NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,031,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,883 shares of company stock worth $11,946,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

