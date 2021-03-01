Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.22% of NanoString Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

