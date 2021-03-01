Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 36,760 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

NYSE:LMND opened at $128.94 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $1,314,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 56,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,685,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,597,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,887 shares of company stock valued at $235,068,230 in the last 90 days.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

