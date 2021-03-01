Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 87,635 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.12% of Brooks Automation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKS stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

