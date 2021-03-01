Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cardlytics worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,519 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,538.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,879,000 after acquiring an additional 131,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $132.43 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.