Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SI-BONE worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SI-BONE by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after buying an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SI-BONE by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 392,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.