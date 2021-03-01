Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 13,385 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Nevro accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of Nevro worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nevro by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Nevro by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Nevro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVRO opened at $165.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.26. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

