Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 19,470 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $329.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.93 and a 200-day moving average of $225.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

