Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 21,060 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,714,295. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMS opened at $110.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

