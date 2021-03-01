Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 65,225 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,225 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.38% of Astec Industries worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $67.92 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $70.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.35.

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.