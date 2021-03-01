Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 6,850 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.17% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $149.48. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

