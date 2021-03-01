Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $5.33 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackLine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 88.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 142,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $124.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -179.74 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

