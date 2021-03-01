Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $5.54 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 534,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.