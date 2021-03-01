Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $7.58 Million Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.48% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $18.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

