Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.17% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,789 shares of company stock worth $17,508,891 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $199.06 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $204.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROLL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

