Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $57.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,196 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

