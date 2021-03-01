Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $6.05 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $2,099.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00319100 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001381 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,482.41 or 1.01174130 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 713,252,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

