Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0497 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $136,696.94 and approximately $339.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.59 or 0.99682071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00106533 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003765 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

