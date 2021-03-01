Lition 1-Day Volume Hits $205,655.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $977,043.54 and $205,655.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,842.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.41 or 0.03153851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00356082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.76 or 0.01012983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00459887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00376068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00250936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.