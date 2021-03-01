Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 33,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,349. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -214.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

