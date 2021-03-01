Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Update

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the January 28th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get Livewire Ergogenics alerts:

About Livewire Ergogenics

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on acquiring and managing real estate properties to produce organic cannabinoid products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. It develops hand-crafted, organic cannabis products. The Company is based in Anaheim, California.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.