Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Up 735.0% in February

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 926,800 shares, a growth of 735.0% from the January 28th total of 111,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lizhi stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Lizhi as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LIZI stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.98. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

