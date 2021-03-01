Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.15. 173,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.