LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 8th (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 8th. LMF Acquisition Opportunities had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMAOU opened at $10.18 on Monday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

There is no company description available for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc

