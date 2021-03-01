Loblaw Companies’ (LBLCF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.85. 313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

