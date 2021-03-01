LockTrip Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,920.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $27.39 million and $128,920.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 62.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.