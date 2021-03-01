LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

LOGC stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $263.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,445,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

